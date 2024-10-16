Voters to decide if Northwestern Local Schools income tax will be repealed

WEST SALEM, Ohio — For about 30 years, Northwestern Local Schools have received almost $3 million a year from a local income tax. But that could change come election day.

The 1.25% continuing income tax was passed in 1989. The revenue goes into the district's general operational costs, which pay for needed supplies and the salaries of school employees.

Local Seth Imhoff petitioned to put the repeal on the ballot. At a September school board meeting, he questioned the need for the tax when enrollment numbers are dropping.

He explained he didn't want to take away from the school, but he just wanted tax-payers to have more of a say.

"My main goal was to repeal the income tax in favor of a lower percentage," he told the school board. "But, most importantly, term it. Term the income tax, so every five years, ten years, voters can re-evaluate what's best for the district at the time."

We reached out to the district multiple times for an on-camera interview. They didn't respond to those requests but did share information on how this repeal would affect them.

The district said it would have to reduce costs by $2.9 million, which would mean about 30 to 40 staff members would have to be cut along with operation reductions.

The school could also replace the tax revenue with a new levy. It would cost a $100,000 homeowner $416.50 annually.

Finances and education are the driving decisions of voters News 5 spoke with as they headed to the polls.

"It doesn't take a lot out of your pocket in the long run," Scott Melegari, a voter against the repeal, said. "Collectively, it's enough to help the school district do some of the things they need to do."

Voter Nicholas Diebler said he would be voting for the repeal for the sake of his wallet.

"My income is for me," he said. "I already pay a federal tax. I pay a state tax. I'm still paying a West Salem income tax. It's just too much tax at the end of the day."

If repealed, the income tax would no longer be collected at the beginning of 2025.