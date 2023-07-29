W.A.G.S. 4 Kids welcomes community to its Wonder Run 5K

W.A.G.S. 4 Kids, a local non-profit, is preparing for one of its largest fundraisers of the year, called The Wonder Run 5K.

For nearly two decades, Working Animals Giving Service 4 Kids has been training both mobility service and autism service dogs for children up to the age of 18.

Puppies are selected and undergo training led by inmates at the Grafton & Mansfield Correctional Institutions who follow an award-winning ORDC (Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction) Accredited Service Dog Training Program.

News 5

Saturday, Aug. 5, is The Wonder Run 5K at Coe Lake Park in Berea. There’s also a 1 Mile Walk & Roll for wheelchairs and strollers only and a virtual race option. Registration is currently open and will be available on-site beginning at 9 a.m. The 5K begins at 10 a.m. The Walk & Roll begins at 10:15 a.m.

Participants and visitors are encouraged to dress up as their favorite superheroes.