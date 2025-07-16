Wade Oval Wednesday canceled due to severe weather

This week's Wade Oval Wednesday has been canceled due to severe weather.

Organizers made the decision to cancel the July 16 Wade Oval Wednesday event due to the threat of severe storms throughout Northeast Ohio.

The concert was supposed to feature Follow the Sun, and it is unknown if they will be rescheduled for a later date. Wade Oval Wednesdays will resume on July 23.

"The safety of our guests, performers, partners, and staff is our utmost priority. We know many of you were looking forward to this evening, and we’re so sorry for the disappointment," organizers said.

With Wednesday's severe weather, there is a threat of flash flooding, with some areas potentially receiving over an inch of rain in under an hour, while others may end up with less than a tenth of an inch for the entire day. Stay up to date with Wednesday's weather by clicking here.