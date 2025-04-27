Wade Oval Wednesday returns this summer!

Wade Oval Wednesday is returning to University Circle from June 18 to Aug. 20, and this year's lineup and new features have been announced.

This year, the Cleveland Botanical Garden will open the Kohl Gate on select dates and will offer guests the opportunity to explore the garden at no charge.

There will also be three cultural celebration nights throughout the summer:



June 25 – LGBTQ+ Pride

July 16 – Disability Pride

August 6 – International Night

Here is this year's concert lineup:

June 18 – The Stix Quintet

June 25 – Apostle Jones

July 2 – Carlos Jones

July 9 – The Michael Weber Show

July 16 – Follow the Sun

July 23 – Cream Camino

July 30 – Raquel and the Wildflowers

August 6 – Son Gitano

August 13 – The Band With No Name

August 20 – The Unit eXperience Project



For more information on Wade Oval Wednesday, click here.