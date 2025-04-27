Wade Oval Wednesday returns this summer!

Wade Oval Wednesday is returning to University Circle from June 18 to Aug. 20, and this year's lineup and new features have been announced.
This year, the Cleveland Botanical Garden will open the Kohl Gate on select dates and will offer guests the opportunity to explore the garden at no charge.
There will also be three cultural celebration nights throughout the summer:
- June 25 – LGBTQ+ Pride
- July 16 – Disability Pride
- August 6 – International Night
Here is this year's concert lineup:
- June 18 – The Stix Quintet
- June 25 – Apostle Jones
- July 2 – Carlos Jones
- July 9 – The Michael Weber Show
- July 16 – Follow the Sun
- July 23 – Cream Camino
- July 30 – Raquel and the Wildflowers
- August 6 – Son Gitano
- August 13 – The Band With No Name
- August 20 – The Unit eXperience Project
For more information on Wade Oval Wednesday, click here.
