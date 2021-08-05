Wadsworth firefighters and EMS deliver baby after responding to call

WADSWORTH, Ohio — Firefighters and EMS get called out to all sorts of things on a daily basis, but for a crew in Wadsworth, Thursday will be a day to remember. Members of the Wadsworth Fire and EMS Department responded to call about a mother in labor and ended up delivering the baby.

According to the department, crew members Eric Bowling and Troy Lorton responded to a "Code Red" call for a woman going into labor.

Additional crew members, Mike Deyaeger, Curt Lauer, Cody Duncan, James Barnard and Assistant Chief Potter also responded.

The child was delivered around 2:45 p.m. by Bowling, Lauer and Deyaeger. The other crew helped with equipment and documenting the delivery. Afterward, the baby and mother were taken to a nearby hospital and are doing well.

Nice job Wadsworth!

