Wadsworth 'Griswold' House keeps movie fans entertained and in awe

WADSWORTH, Ohio — For the last 11 years, thousands of twinkling lights on a house in Wadsworth call to mind a famous home inhabited by a fictional family known as the Griswolds.

"Just like the movie, 250 strands of lights, 100 individual bulbs per strand for a grand total of 25,000 imported Italian twinkle lights. We do that every year, to the T, to the light," said Greg Osterland, owner of the Wadsworth Griswold House.

Osterland is a self-proclaimed National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation fanatic. Growing up, he watched the movie every year, more than once, with his family.

"It got to the point that we started memorizing the lines," said Osterland.

The Osterland Family's fandom is a year-round commitment. "We start getting drive-bys in October," said Rachel Osterland.

His wife Rachel and the kids, Lucas and Eliana, are all in, too.

"I'm trying to create the next generation of Griswold to get up on the roof and hopefully take over where I can't do it anymore, but as long as my body's able, I will," said Osterland.

The life-like display started in 2013 and grows every year with the help of neighbors. Just as the sun went down, Duane Lane filled up with car after car on Friday night.

News 5 Wadsworth Griswold House draws thousands every holiday season to reminisce about National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.

"It's our favorite Christmas movie, and I really can't beat how well they do it here," said Steven Tyneski of Medina.

The Tyneskis of Medina came out to see the home with their young daughters. "We might have to watch it tonight," said Kristen Tyneski.

The attention to detail inside and outside the home keeps movie fans entertained and in awe.

"I think this is something, this kind of movie, this kind of spirit, just won't go away," said Osterland.

The display is free, but the Osterlands accept donations, 100% going to "Greater Strides." That is a non-profit supporting Cystic Fibrosis research.

The house at 173 Duane Lane is lit from 5 to 11 p.m. every night through New Year's Day.