Wadsworth opens new playground following demolition of popular wooden masterpiece

WADSWORTH, Ohio — Memorial Park in Wadsworth is undergoing significant improvements as part of a multi-million-dollar facelift.

The popular Kaleidoscope Playground —a wooden masterpiece— was demolished this past spring to make way for a modern setup.

The city said the playground had reached its useful life and was becoming a safety concern.

On Sept. 21, a grand opening took place for Blue Tip Playground, and construction continues to bring new features to the park that leaders said residents asked for.

Cady Sanicky was at the playground Thursday afternoon with her two children.

"Always looking to burn energy," Sanicky said. "This is my first time here with my kids and meeting a friend and there's just a lot of cool stuff."

There are slides, climbing structures, the latest version of a merry-go-round, a play house, a sensory area and more. There's also inclusive and adaptive equipment.

"I think I brought my son here every single day that I've been off work since it opened," Sarah Toler said.

Cody Tackett remembers coming to Kaleidoscope Playground as a kid.

"At the time it was the best park around. An all-wooden park like that was unheard of," Tackett said.

Now, he's enjoying the new playground with his daughter Coraline.

"She likes being a daredevil. She likes climbing on all of the big stuff —anything that makes me nervous is what she wants to do," said Tackett. "This is like an amusement park. It's crazy. I never would have expected to be this nice."

Wadsworth City Council President Dave Williams said the new playground equipment, surfacing and installation cost about $1.8 million.

"If you look around —the kids and the mothers coming out here and playing and enjoying this facility— that's what it's all about... the kids," Williams said.

Phase one of the multi-million dollar project also included two new tennis courts to replace existing courts, two new pickleball courts and infrastructure work.

The next phase of work includes adding a splash pad, restroom facilities, pavilions and renovated and expanded parking.

Williams said a few years ago, a park committee started evaluating needs, leading to a resident survey that received about 1,000 responses.

"People are very passionate about their parks," Williams said. "One of the things that's a constant that people look for in a community is the park system and this is gonna help not only retain but bring more people to Wadsworth."

Williams said all the features should be ready to use next spring.

Toler said the city's investment should be applauded.

"Every day we get asked, 'Can we go to the red playground today?'" Toler said.