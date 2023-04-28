Wadsworth seventh grader riding bicycle dies in crash involving van

A child riding a bicycle died Friday afternoon after they were involved in a crash with a van in Wadsworth.

According to police, the crash happened just after 2:30 p.m. near Silvercreek Road and Longbrook Drive.

The child, a seventh grader at Wadsworth Middle School, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The child's name hasn't been released. The van's driver wasn't injured, police said.

Authorities haven't provided any additional details about how the crash occurred or if the driver may face any charges.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

