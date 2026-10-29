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Wagar Road closed due to Rocky River water main break

Rocky River City Hall, Municipal Court, and Senior Center will be closed until tomorrow
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David Kraska
Repair crews are on site at a water main break in Rocky River on Wagar Road between Hilliard Boulevard and Westway Drive.
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ROCKY RIVER, Ohio. — A water main break on Wagar Road between Hilliard Boulevard and Westway Drive has forced the closure of Rocky River City Hall, the Municipal Court, and the Senior Center today, the Rocky River Police Department confirmed.

While several municipal buildings are shut down, emergency services, trash collection, and the city’s Civic Center remain fully operational.

Wagar Road closed due to Rocky River water main break

All scheduled court proceedings will be rescheduled for a later date.

The affected buildings are expected to reopen tomorrow.

Cleveland Water Department said the leak is on a 12-inch main and a repair crew is on site.

Those in need of urgent assistance should contact the Rocky River Police non-emergency number at 440-331-1234.

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