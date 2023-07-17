WalletHub declares Ohio the 4th-best 'summer road trip state' in the U.S.

According to personal finance company and prolific list generator WalletHub, there is no better place in the Midwest for a summer road trip than Ohio.

The website listed Ohio as the fourth-best road trip state in the country, based on 32 metrics decided by WalletHub in three categories: costs, safety and activities. The metrics were assigned different weights based on how important WalletHub believed them to be in ranking the “best summer road trip states.”

Texas was the top state on WalletHub’s list, which looked at factors including average gas prices, vehicle miles traveled per capita, and number of attractions in the state. Click here to see WalletHub’s list and the methodology the company devised to rank the states.

With over 320 wineries for adults, an ice cream trail for kids, and waterfront fun for the whole family, Ohio is considered a premier destination when it comes to summer attractions.

“In the summertime, we're promoting all of the fun things you can do with your family, including visiting Ohio’s Lake Erie shoreline, from going to the beaches and Ohio's Lake Erie islands, whether you can catch some rays or the thrill rides there at Cedar Point,” said Lydia Mihalik with the Ohio Department of Development. “The summertime is a great time to explore the coast.”

Her department has put together a list of 100 things you can do in Ohio this summer — even if you’re a born-and-raised Ohioan, check it out — you may find something new to do this summer there.

Click here to see the full list.

