Walls of Love: anonymously putting essentials within reach for 4 years

CLEVELAND — The founder of Walls of Love, Holly Jackson, began the non-profit in 2018 to "spread love in the community without stigma", according to the Walls of Love website.

The walls are filled with essentials for members of the community to anonymously grab. Items include things like personal hygiene products, school supplies, warm weather gear, and nonperishable food.

Jackson spoke to News 5 about why Walls of Love are so important.

"When we put the items up there, we just leave them there and then we leave. And we allow people, you know, the privacy sometimes even to be able to come get things without people judging them for meeting them."

Falling on hard times cannot be easy. Those in need are able to maintain their dignity while getting the help that they need.

News 5's Mike Brookbank recalls his experience filling a wall with students from Cleveland Central Catholic.

"As they filled a fence on campus. It was such a heartwarming moment seeing the young ladies be the change they want to see."

Now four years after its inception, the non-profit that began right here in Cleveland, has almost 2,000 walls in 23 states and they continue to grow.

Visit Walls of Love for information on sponsoring a wall, volunteering and donating supplies.

