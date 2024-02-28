Want to see famous rappers perform while working out? This local gym has you covered.

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — A Mayfield Heights gym is taking working out to a whole new level. The gym, Xtreme Compound, has gone viral on social media recently for special guests surprising members during classes. One of its videos has over 1.2 million views.

The energy inside Xtreme Compound is contagious, it’s not only the motivating instructors but also the music.

“I want to give them another avenue to keep going,” said Phillip Weeden, CEO and founder of Xtreme Compound and Xtreme Hip Hop Step Aerobics.

Weeden had a bright idea as a monthly anniversary gift for members after opening his gym, Xtreme Compound, eight months ago. Weeden started bringing the artists playing on the stereo into the studio. Rappers like Dorrough, Yung Joc, Unk, and Chalie Boy are just a few of the rappers to have stopped by over the year.

“Often times people don’t like working out on a regular basis,” Weeden said. “So, me bringing in artists, it gives them another extra boost, the drive to keep going.”

It was then Weeden’s Member Relation Manager’s idea to start recording members' reactions and posting them to social media. Kayla Carreon said the videos quickly went viral, now with millions of views, thousands of likes and hundreds of comments.

“It was the one with Yung Joc,” said Carreon. “It was an organic reaction from everybody not knowing he was coming. He walked in and everyone was screaming, and it just took off from there.”

Operations manager Justin Fraley said this is the time of year many quit gyms having given up on New Year's resolutions, but that’s not the case at Xtreme Compound.

“Membership has taken a hefty, hefty incline since that video has gone up and that’s something we want,” said Fraley.

People in the comments can’t believe this type of workout is happening in Northeast Ohio.

“People think it’s Atlanta, Florida, Hollywood, not Cleveland, Ohio,” Carreon said “So I just love reading the comments people saying, “I'm going to fly out to come visit you guys.” Please do!”

Weeden said the outpour of support and interest online has been heartwarming. He says it's all for the members, giving them an exciting reason to exercise and have fun while doing so.

“It a great feeling for them, that’s why I always make it a surprise that they never know who is walking through the door,” said Weeden. “If I told people who was going to be here, it would be wall to wall.”