Want to sing the national anthem at Crushers' home games? Here's how

AVON, Ohio — The Lake Erie Crushers are looking for individuals or small groups (up to three people) to sing the Star-Spangled Banner at the team's home games this coming season.

The team will hold tryouts on April 16 at Mercy Health Stadium, 2009 Baseball Blvd., Avon.

Anyone interested in signing up to try out can do so by emailing ifarmwald@lakeeriecrushers.com.

