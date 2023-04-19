'War in Ukraine' photo exhibit opening at Ukrainian Museum-Archives in Tremont

CLEVELAND — The Ukrainian Museum-Archives in Tremont feature the vast history of that country. It was created over 70 years ago to preserve Ukrainian papers and artifacts that were threatened under decades of Soviet rule.

This week though, as the war in Ukraine continues to wage on, the museum is preparing to host a new exhibit titled "War in Ukraine." It will feature the images of photojournalists Steve Andres and Dmitry Muravsky.

The lens of the war photographer has been the writer of the first draft of history for generations, with images that evoke emotions and outrage, shock and grief. Images those here in Cleveland felt needed to be shown.

"We figured that after a year that we need to document all of this, and we have a lot of documentation in our files, but we want to inform and educate, and so we felt it was time to that," said Museum Director Andy Fedynsky. "To see history unfold on a daily basis and to be part of it is inspiring and awe-striking."

While the exhibit may seem logical for the folks here, it wasn't at first because they are dealing with the impacts of the war.

Museum President Dr. Taras Mahlay, for example, is still heavily involved with getting medical supplies to Ukraine through the Cleveland Maidan Association.

"They keep on asking for more tourniquets, and obviously, that's a bad sign," Mahlay said of the latest need. "Every day, I'm on the phone with Ukrainian doctors determining where I can get these needs that they are asking for, and it's like sometimes you don't have time to contemplate what is going on."

That's why this exhibit will also feature a wall of photos displaying the impact of Northeast Ohio donations, like old firefighter jackets sent from Bath, Olmsted and Jackson Townships that are in use now on the front lines.

A display of history, yes, but also the small role Northeast Ohio has played in it.

The exhibit will open at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Museum-Archives at 1202 Kenilworth Ave., Cleveland. It runs through Sept. 4.

