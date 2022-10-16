Warren Police Department seizes and destroys 350 guns over year and a half

WARREN, Ohio — The Warren Police Department seized about 350 guns over the last year and a half, according to a Facebook post from the department.

The collected guns were destroyed in an electric furnace at Valloutec Steel in Youngstown, Ohio. These firearms were destroyed after a judge issued approval for their destruction.

Most of the guns were ordered to be destroyed after they were found in connection with criminal prosecution, found and turned in turned by citizens or if they were modified to fire illegally.

"We would like to commend our Emergency Serviced division, Street Crimes Unit, prosecutors and judges for trying to keep the streets of Warren safe for our citizens," the post said.

