Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Warrensville Heights City Schools will be closed Dec. 20 due to bomb threat, school says

Warrensville Heights High School canceled classes after threat made on social media
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Google Maps
Warrensville Heights High School canceled classes after threat made on social media
Posted at 10:21 PM, Dec 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-19 22:21:25-05

The Warrensville Heights Police Department is investigating a bomb threat received by the Warrensville Heights schools Tuesday night.

According to a press release from the school district, schools will be shut down on Wednesday, Dec. 20, while the police department investigates the threat to ensure the safety of their students.

No further information has been provided.

News 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we’re following through on impactful stories from your community.