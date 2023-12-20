Warrensville Heights City Schools will be closed Dec. 20 due to bomb threat, school says

The Warrensville Heights Police Department is investigating a bomb threat received by the Warrensville Heights schools Tuesday night.
According to a press release from the school district, schools will be shut down on Wednesday, Dec. 20, while the police department investigates the threat to ensure the safety of their students.
No further information has been provided.
News 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.
