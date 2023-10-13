Warrensville Heights police asks for information on shooting death of Amanda Williams

After releasing a person of interest, the Warrensville Heights Police Department is asking for the public’s help with information surrounding the shooting death of Amanda Williams.

Williams, 46, was shot and killed on Monday. When officers responded to a home in the 19700 block of Sunset Drive Monday night they found Williams had been shot several times.

First responders transported her to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Her fiance was taken into custody and later released due to insufficient evidence, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Warrensville Heights Police Tip Line at 216-587-4545 or call Crime Stoppers at 216-25CRIME. Your tips will remain anonymous.