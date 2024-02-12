WATCH 10:30 AM: Attorney General Yost announces new indictments in HB6 scandal

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said he will announce recent indictments following a long-term investigation into individuals and entities associated with the House Bill 6 scandal.

HB6 was a scandal-ridden bill that forced ratepayers to spend millions funding “dirty” coal plants and resulted in a 20-year prison sentence for former House Speaker Larry Householder for his part in the largest corruption scandal in state history.

A jury found that Householder and former GOP leader Matt Borges, beyond a reasonable doubt, participated in a racketeering scheme that left four men guilty and another dead by suicide.

Recent court documents have indicated that the investigation into the FirstEnergy bailout scandal was continuing.

