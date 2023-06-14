WATCH 4PM: East Palestine residents visit Columbus, demand government action

East Palestine residents will gather Wednesday at the steps of the Statehouse in Columbus to demand government officials take action regarding the fallout from the Feb. 3 train derailment.

Residents and members of the Unity Council for the East Palestine Train Derailment will seek accountability, justice and the ability to access crucial federal support from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The Unity Council is partnering with River Valley Organizing to bring the concerns of East Palestine residents to state and federal officials.

“These communities are still hurting - families are living in hotels, children are testing positive for vinyl chloride, and those that did return home are experiencing symptoms they’ve never had before,” said Daniel Winston, co-executive director of River Valley Organizing and Unity Council board member. “We’re here to once again ask Ohio Governor Mike DeWine to take action to ensure the health and safety of his constituents.”

