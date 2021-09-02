WATCH AT 10 AM: Fallen Workers Memorial Service pays tribute to workers killed in workplace injury, illness

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio’s annual Fallen Workers Memorial Service will take place on Thursday at 10 a.m. in Columbus to honor the memory of those who lost their lives as a result of a workplace injury or illness.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation are hosting the event to honor 60 fallen workers who died between July 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021, as well as 54 workers who were not included in previous memorials.

Local workers being honored Thursday include:

Russell Brode - an Akron firefighter who died in June 2020 from from occupational cancer — a disease he worked to prevent in his colleagues.

James Skernivitz – a Cleveland police detective who was shot and killed in the line of duty on the evening of Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020.

Robert Voykto – a Geneva-on-the-Lake man who reportedly died after being electrocuted in Zanesville in August of 2020 while changing a sign at the recently renovated Burger King.

Dustin Travis Villarreal – A construction worker from Sandusky who died in a work accident on Sept. 10, 2020, according to his obituary.

Mackenzie Stone – A construction worker from Montville in Geauga County who was reportedly killed in May 2020 while working on a road in Liverpool Township.

See the full list of fallen workers being honored Thursday below, provided by the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation:

Timothy Adkins

Domingo Agustin Mendoza

Daniel Ahrmann

Tony Angelona

Tim Armistead

Bernard Atta

Tasha Bahena

Donald Beauchene

Jacob Becht

Kristen Bergund

James Berry

Marshall Books

Collin Boothe

Samuel Brisco

Russell Brode

Thomas Brownfield

Abel Bugarin-Frausto

Richard Burke

John Canter

Charles Chambers

Brian Clark

Douglas Clarke

Michael Collins

Charles Cowgar

Neal Cummings

John Davis

Jason Davis

Cody Dean

Philip DeAngelo

Anthony Dia

Aaron Donini

Larry Elliott

John Ellis

Michael Ferenec

David Fitch

James Fitzgerald

Terry Foor

Jimmy Ford

David Frease

Robert Garcia

Roger Gazzola

Reed Gilbert

Ronald Goldsmith

Daniel Hark

James Harrison

Donald Harrold

Branford Hart

Douglas Hennie

Benjamin Hubble

Glennie Hugley

Frederick Hummler

David Hunter

Roy Kay

Rita Kirby

Bruce Klinck

Frederick Knight

John Kunz

Jason Lagore

Raymond Lanzo

Frank Leasure

David Lehman

Roderick Longpre

Mike Maloney

Gary Mayhew

Gregory Maynor

Patrick McAllister

Adam McMillan

Brian Melendez

David Mierzejewski

Abilio Molina

John Neavin

Philip Newsom

Joseph Nonis

Robert O’Grady

James Palmer

Robert Price

Theodore Pyles

Ronald Reinhart

Daniel Reitzel

Francisco Reyes

Selinde Roosenburg

Brian Rose

Joseph Schwanzl

Jon Sczruba

Melissa Shannonhouse

Bryan Sills

Ralph Sivert

Ronald Skaggs

James Skernivitz

Jerry Smucker

Michael Spaulding

Donald Speweik

Brandon Stalker

Thomas Stefek

Mackenzie Stone

Dana Swisher

Gary Taylor

Robert Tripp

Konstantinos Tsapranis

Keith Tucker

Dustin Villarreal

Dee Vogler

Robert Voykto

Clark Walley

Donald Welch

Clay Westfall

Ronald Whisman

Gary Wicker

Clarence Williams

George Wilson

Odell Winston

John Woods

Larry Wright

Rodger Zimmerman

