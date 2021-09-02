WATCH AT 10 AM: Fallen Workers Memorial Service pays tribute to workers killed in workplace injury, illness

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio’s annual Fallen Workers Memorial Service will take place on Thursday at 10 a.m. in Columbus to honor the memory of those who lost their lives as a result of a workplace injury or illness.
Watch a livestream of the service below at 10 a.m.:
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation are hosting the event to honor 60 fallen workers who died between July 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021, as well as 54 workers who were not included in previous memorials.
Local workers being honored Thursday include:
Russell Brode - an Akron firefighter who died in June 2020 from from occupational cancer — a disease he worked to prevent in his colleagues.
James Skernivitz – a Cleveland police detective who was shot and killed in the line of duty on the evening of Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020.
Robert Voykto – a Geneva-on-the-Lake man who reportedly died after being electrocuted in Zanesville in August of 2020 while changing a sign at the recently renovated Burger King.
Dustin Travis Villarreal – A construction worker from Sandusky who died in a work accident on Sept. 10, 2020, according to his obituary.
Mackenzie Stone – A construction worker from Montville in Geauga County who was reportedly killed in May 2020 while working on a road in Liverpool Township.
See the full list of fallen workers being honored Thursday below, provided by the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation:
Timothy Adkins
Domingo Agustin Mendoza
Daniel Ahrmann
Tony Angelona
Tim Armistead
Bernard Atta
Tasha Bahena
Donald Beauchene
Jacob Becht
Kristen Bergund
James Berry
Marshall Books
Collin Boothe
Samuel Brisco
Russell Brode
Thomas Brownfield
Abel Bugarin-Frausto
Richard Burke
John Canter
Charles Chambers
Brian Clark
Douglas Clarke
Michael Collins
Charles Cowgar
Neal Cummings
John Davis
Jason Davis
Cody Dean
Philip DeAngelo
Anthony Dia
Aaron Donini
Larry Elliott
John Ellis
Michael Ferenec
David Fitch
James Fitzgerald
Terry Foor
Jimmy Ford
David Frease
Robert Garcia
Roger Gazzola
Reed Gilbert
Ronald Goldsmith
Daniel Hark
James Harrison
Donald Harrold
Branford Hart
Douglas Hennie
Benjamin Hubble
Glennie Hugley
Frederick Hummler
David Hunter
Roy Kay
Rita Kirby
Bruce Klinck
Frederick Knight
John Kunz
Jason Lagore
Raymond Lanzo
Frank Leasure
David Lehman
Roderick Longpre
Mike Maloney
Gary Mayhew
Gregory Maynor
Patrick McAllister
Adam McMillan
Brian Melendez
David Mierzejewski
Abilio Molina
John Neavin
Philip Newsom
Joseph Nonis
Robert O’Grady
James Palmer
Robert Price
Theodore Pyles
Ronald Reinhart
Daniel Reitzel
Francisco Reyes
Selinde Roosenburg
Brian Rose
Joseph Schwanzl
Jon Sczruba
Melissa Shannonhouse
Bryan Sills
Ralph Sivert
Ronald Skaggs
James Skernivitz
Jerry Smucker
Michael Spaulding
Donald Speweik
Brandon Stalker
Thomas Stefek
Mackenzie Stone
Dana Swisher
Gary Taylor
Robert Tripp
Konstantinos Tsapranis
Keith Tucker
Dustin Villarreal
Dee Vogler
Robert Voykto
Clark Walley
Donald Welch
Clay Westfall
Ronald Whisman
Gary Wicker
Clarence Williams
George Wilson
Odell Winston
John Woods
Larry Wright
Rodger Zimmerman
