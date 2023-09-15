WATCH: UAW President discusses plant targets for potential strike

Watch as United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain goes live on Facebook to discuss the targeted plants for the possible strike against America's "Big Three" automakers starting at midnight on Friday.

During the livestream, Fain said the following units will strike:



General Motors Wentzville Assembly

Stellantis Toledo Assembly Complex

Ford Michigan Assembly Plant

Watch Thursday's livestream on the player below:

UAW President discusses plant targets for potential strike

There are less than two hours until contracts expire for workers, and the union has threatened to strike if an agreement has not been met by 11:59 p.m. on Thursday about the union's requests.

Workers are demanding paid time off, a 32-hour work week, a pay increase and multiple other requests.

Fain said a small number of plants will be targeted, and those that will be targeted will be announced during the 10 p.m. event.

