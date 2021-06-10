WATCH: Incredible view of the partial solar eclipse rising over Cleveland

CLEVELAND — A partial solar eclipse was visible in Cleveland on Thursday morning. Photographers out early captured incredible photos of the solar eclipse.

Our AirTracker5 captured a stunning video of the partial solar eclipse.

View the partial solar eclipse over Cleveland

News 5 viewer Bryan Edwards captured the beauty of the partial solar eclipse in Huron for those who were not up early to witness it.

Bryan Edwards. Partial solar eclipse captured in Huron.

Local photographers like Wil Lindsey and Nick Hoeller were up early to capture this event.

Instgram photographer "Photog_delgado" took this photo early Thursday.

The next total solar eclipse visible in the U.S., like the one back in 2017, will happen on April 8, 2024.

