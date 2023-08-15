WATCH LIVE: Cleveland, county leaders announce new youth mental health task force

Leaders from the City of Cleveland and Cuyahoga County are holding a news conference to share information on a new task force to address the shortage of mental health providers serving young people.

“The sprint task force is focused on how governmental leaders can increase access to mental health care, particularly for youth and young adults,” states a news release from the city. “In this roundtable session, leaders will provide an overview of the work, discuss vbackground and next steps, and take questions from members of the media.”

Those in attendance at the news conference include:

Cleveland Mayor Justin M. Bibb

Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne

OhioMeansJobs Cleveland Cuyahoga County Executive Director Michelle Rose

ADAMHS Board of Cuyahoga County

Cleveland Department of Public Health

Cleveland Metropolitan School District

Cuyahoga County Health & Human Services

Invest in Children

Murtis Taylor Human Services System

NewBridge

Northeast Ohio Medical University

Positive Education Program

Local and regional philanthropic partners

