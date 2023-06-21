WATCH LIVE: Destination Cleveland hosts talk on 2024 Total Solar Eclipse

Destination Cleveland, the city's tourism group, is hosting a live discussion about the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse; Cleveland will be in the path of totality for the eclipse on April 8, 2024.

Watch a livestream of the discussion in the video player below:

News 5 livestream event

Presenters include:

• Dr. Kelly Korreck, Program Manager 2023 & 2024 Solar Eclipses, Program Scientist, Heliophysics Division, NASA HQ Science Mission Directorate, NASA

• Brook Kaufman, CEO, Visit Rapid City

• Jen Valencic, Vice President, Destination Engagement, Destination Cleveland

• Jennifer Kramer, Sr. Director of Leisure, Local & Institutional Marketing, Destination Cleveland

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.