Watch Live: Pride in Cleveland march kicks off Downtown

CLEVELAND — For the first time since 2019, Pride in the CLE will celebrate in person with a march kicking off near Public Square and the Cleveland Public Library.

The event is scheduled to take place between 11 a.m. and noon.

The march is about 20-25 minutes long and will end by flowing into the festival at Malls B and C.

In conjunction with Pride in the CLE, numerous businesses in the Flats East Bank will host "Flat Out Pride," which includes a night of music, food and drinks, entertainment and special celebrity appearances from 6-10 p.m. The event is outdoors on Old River Road along the Flats East Bank Waterfront.

