WATCH NOW: Procession for slain Euclid Police Officer Jacob Derbin

Euclid Police and other law enforcement agencies will escort a procession this afternoon for Euclid Police Officer Jacob Derbin, who was fatally shot in the line of duty Saturday night.

The procession goes from the medical examiner's office to the Euclid Police Department to A. Ripepi and Sons Funeral Home in Middleburg Heights.

Euclid officers and families are lining the street in front of the police department awaiting a procession in honor of Officer Jacob Derbin. pic.twitter.com/qQSH2dc3iU — Tara Morgan 📺 (@taramorganTV) May 13, 2024

Derbin, 23, was killed in an ambush on Saturday night.

Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer said Derbin has served Euclid residents since July of 2023 with "dedication, honor and professionalism. His kind heart and enormous smile were infectious. He will be missed by all who know him."

Derbin is a veteran who served in the Army Reserves and served a tour of duty in Kuwait. After the military, he graduated from the Kent Police Academy. He was set to marry his high school sweetheart this summer. His father is a Euclid police officer.

Derbin was remembered yesterday by law enforcement officials.

