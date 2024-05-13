Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

WATCH NOW: Procession for slain Euclid Police Officer Jacob Derbin

Derbin Procession 3
News 5 Cleveland
Procession for slain Euclid Police Officer Jacob Derbin
Derbin Procession 3
Derbin Procession 2
Derbin Procession
Screenshot 2024-05-13 at 1.59.01 PM.png
Posted at 2:19 PM, May 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-13 15:59:53-04

Euclid Police and other law enforcement agencies will escort a procession this afternoon for Euclid Police Officer Jacob Derbin, who was fatally shot in the line of duty Saturday night.

Watch here (yes, we are aware the chopper signal occasionally cuts out):

News 5 livestream event

The procession goes from the medical examiner's office to the Euclid Police Department to A. Ripepi and Sons Funeral Home in Middleburg Heights.

Derbin, 23, was killed in an ambush on Saturday night.

Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer said Derbin has served Euclid residents since July of 2023 with "dedication, honor and professionalism. His kind heart and enormous smile were infectious. He will be missed by all who know him."

Derbin is a veteran who served in the Army Reserves and served a tour of duty in Kuwait. After the military, he graduated from the Kent Police Academy. He was set to marry his high school sweetheart this summer. His father is a Euclid police officer.

Derbin was remembered yesterday by law enforcement officials.

law enforcement officials praise fallen officer, offer details in death of suspect
We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through