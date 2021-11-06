WATCH: Ribbon cutting ceremony for victims of Anthony Sowell at Garden of 11 Angels

CLEVELAND — The 11 women who died at the hands of serial killer Anthony Sowell in Cleveland were remembered Saturday morning at a memorial garden ribbon cutting ceremony where his now-demolished house once stood.

The garden is located at Imperial Avenue and East 123rd Street.

The construction was funded last March and construction recently completed.

It's been nearly 12 years since the 11 women were found. In October 2009, Cleveland police were investigating a rape case when they searched Sowell's house and discovered two bodies.

They eventually uncovered the remains of 11 women: Tonia Carmichael, Nancy Cobbs, Tishana Culver, Crystal Dozier, Telacia Fortson, Amelda Hunter, Leshanda Long, Michelle Mason, Kim Yvette Smith, Diane Turner, and Janice Webb.

Sowell was convicted in 2011 and sentenced to die for killing the women. He was also convicted of raping two other women and attempting to rape another.

Sowell died in February 2021 of a terminal illness.

The garden and park will sit at the site where the victims were found; Sowell's home was demolished after the discovery.

