WATCH: St. Patrick's Day Parade returns to Cleveland after two-year absence

CLEVELAND — In case you missed it or just want to experience the festivities again, here are some highlights from the 2022 St. Patrick's Day Parade in Cleveland on Thursday.

This year marked the first time the parade has been back after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The parade started between East 18th Street and Superior Avenue and ended at Public Square.

Northeast Ohio struck gold with the weather, and large crowds lined up along the sidewalks to watch floats, marching bands, and first responders celebrate the holiday.

RELATED: St. Patrick's Day Parade in Cleveland 2022: Everything you need to know

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.