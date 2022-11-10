Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

WATCH: Suspect runs into daycare during foot pursuit with Warren Police; officers tackle and arrest him

Video footage shows a suspect running into a daycare during a foot pursuit with Warren Police, where officers tackled and arrested him on Nov. 2. Video courtesy of Warren Police Department.
inside of the playpen.png
gets inside building.png
extends his hand out.png
suspect apprehended.png
suspect taken outside.png
inside of the hallway.png
Posted at 4:56 PM, Nov 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-10 16:56:19-05

WARREN, Ohio — A police pursuit on foot in Warren ended with a man being hit with a stun gun, tackled and detained inside a daycare center on Nov. 2, according to a Facebook post from the Warren Police Department.

Police posted the body camera footage to their Facebook page, along with a written statement.

An officer attempted to pull over the man as he was wanted for a felony during a traffic stop, but he refused to pull over, the post said. The man then took police on a pursuit that ended in a crash in the area of North Park and Washington Street NE.

Following the crash, the man fled on foot behind a daycare center. As the pursuit continued, the man forced his way into the building after following an employee into the building, the post said.

door cracked open.png

As officers followed the suspect into the building via the same doorway, the man raised his hand toward the officers and threatened to “shoot” them, police said.

extends his hand out.png

An officer tried to fire a stun gun toward the man but was unsuccessful.

inside of the hallway.png

Eventually, officers were able to gain control of the man inside a play area in a classroom, feet from where young children were playing.

inside of the playpen.png

At the end of the video, daycare workers are shown grabbing children from where the man was taken into custody inside.

suspect apprehended.png

Once the man was in handcuffs, they took him outside of the building.

suspect taken outside.png

News 5 has reached out to Warren police for further comment. This story will be updated with more details as they become available.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at 5

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.