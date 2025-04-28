WATCH: Thief spots security camera, starts dancing while breaking into cars in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — As if watching security video of her friend's car being broken into wasn't enough, Olivia Vogler was infuriated when she noticed one of the criminals spotting her camera and dancing in front of it.

"A lot of anger," she said. "It's not surprising. They know they can be watched and there can be a camera and there's not going to get caught. They know if they do get caught, it'll be a slap on the wrist and then they'll be back to doing the same thing again."

Step 1: Choose cars to break into and smash windows.

Step 2: Spot security camera.

Step 3: Dance for the camera?



Car break-ins in Cleveland hit a new level of arrogance -- frustrating homeowners.



Both Vogler and neighbor Conchetta Riggi told News 5 how their security cameras captured video of car break-ins over the weekend along Viking Court in Cleveland's Edgewater neighborhood.

Vogler said her friend's car was among seven that had their windows broken at around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

The very next day at 6 a.m., Riggi's camera captures more individuals checking out more cars and leaving behind a Kia, with evidence that it had been stolen. Riggi told News 5 that one individual was seen carrying an item that resembled a gun.

Conchetta Riggi Inside the car left behind outside Conchetta Riggi's home shows parts underneath the steering wheel torn apart — consistent with how individuals have stolen KIAs over the years.

Both Vogler and Riggi told News 5 they bought security cameras when they moved to the neighborhood, knowing full well that this part of Cleveland is not immune to crime.

"I think every month, a neighbor gets a new camera," Riggi added.

However, both voiced a new level of frustration following this public display of criminal activity.

"They know it doesn’t matter," Vogler said. "They probably want to be on the news and they want someone to see that. It’s like a badge of honor for them."

"That made me aggravated and shows they don’t care and they think they’re not going to get caught," Riggi said.

Vogler argues that the way crimes are treated isn’t working.

"There needs to be a change," she said. "I think its easy to point the finger at police and say they're not doing anything or they don't care, when they don’t have the resources and the higher ups have tied their hands behind their back with what they’re allowed to do. The pressure needs to be on the mayor and the court system and hopefully something will change."

We took those concerns to city leaders.

"We have to be thoughtful, we have to work together and figure out which policies and change as far as making amendments," Councilman Richard Starr said while at a news conference on gun violence.

A spokesperson with Cleveland City Hall responded to News 5 with the following:

These crimes are infuriating that seriously affect our residents’ quality of life. The arrogance is appalling and must be met with the heavy hand of the law. When you play dumb games like this, you win comparable prizes – in this instance, a date with a judge to face the consequences. Our Division of Police is investigating and will follow-up on leads as they come in.

In the meantime, people like Conchetta Riggi said she plans to buy a couple more cameras while she waits for this cycle of crime to end.

"What can you do," she asked. "If you were to try to say 'get off my property' and you get shot, there’s not a lot of things you can do other than call the police. But it's too late by the time they get there."