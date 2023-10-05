Water line break causes chemical reaction at musical instrument manufacturer in Eastlake

One person is in the hospital after being exposed to a chemical reaction while at work, according to the Eastlake Fire Department.

The fire department was called to Conn Selmer on Thursday after a water line had burst, causing a chemical reaction in the room with other chemicals, authorities said.

One man was in the area and was transported to a local hospital, the fire department said.

No chemicals were released from the room the reaction was in and were not released into the atmosphere. Authorities said there are no threats to the surrounding community and businesses.

Conn Selmer is a leading manufacturer of musical instruments, and produces tubas, french horns, euphoniums, baritones and more out of their Eastlake location, according to the company's website.