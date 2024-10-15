Water main break prompts boil advisory for multiple cities

Crews are working to repair a 30-inch water main break that happened Monday evening on Van Aken Boulevard. A boil alert has been issued for the surrounding area.
According to the Cleveland Division of Water, a boil alert advisory has been issued for parts of the following areas:
- Shaker Heights
- Lyndhurst
- South Euclid
- Highland Hills
- Warrensville Heights
- North Randall
- The East Side of Cleveland
Van Aken Boulevard is closed in both directions from Onaway Road to South Woodland Road. Additionally, Southington Road is closed from Van Aken Boulevard to the Ludlow area of Cleveland.
The boil advisory may last until Wednesday, according to officials.
CLICK HERE to see if you live in the impacted area for the boil advisory.
