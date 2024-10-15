Water main break prompts boil advisory for multiple cities

Crews are working to repair a 30-inch water main break that happened Monday evening on Van Aken Boulevard. A boil alert has been issued for the surrounding area.

According to the Cleveland Division of Water, a boil alert advisory has been issued for parts of the following areas:



Shaker Heights

Lyndhurst

South Euclid

Highland Hills

Warrensville Heights

North Randall

The East Side of Cleveland

Van Aken Boulevard is closed in both directions from Onaway Road to South Woodland Road. Additionally, Southington Road is closed from Van Aken Boulevard to the Ludlow area of Cleveland.

The boil advisory may last until Wednesday, according to officials.

Cleveland Water

CLICK HERE to see if you live in the impacted area for the boil advisory.