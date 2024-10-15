Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Water main break prompts boil advisory for multiple cities

Screenshot 2024-10-14 at 9.46.15 PM.png
News 5 Cleveland
Screenshot 2024-10-14 at 9.46.15 PM.png
Posted
and last updated

Crews are working to repair a 30-inch water main break that happened Monday evening on Van Aken Boulevard. A boil alert has been issued for the surrounding area.

According to the Cleveland Division of Water, a boil alert advisory has been issued for parts of the following areas:

  • Shaker Heights
  • Lyndhurst
  • South Euclid
  • Highland Hills
  • Warrensville Heights
  • North Randall
  • The East Side of Cleveland

Van Aken Boulevard is closed in both directions from Onaway Road to South Woodland Road. Additionally, Southington Road is closed from Van Aken Boulevard to the Ludlow area of Cleveland.
The boil advisory may last until Wednesday, according to officials.

Screenshot 2024-10-14 at 10.15.51 PM.png

CLICK HERE to see if you live in the impacted area for the boil advisory.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.