Ways to help out this holiday season in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — If it's your wish to help others this holiday, we have rounded up some ways you can put your money and time to good use this month.

Wish lists

You could help Volunteers of America fulfill wish lists. You can choose the Northern Ohio region and pick from different online wish lists for families, veterans, VOA's re-entry program, or a local food pantry.

Your gifts will be delivered directly.

You can also hold an in-person collection drive, if you prefer, and the VOA will work with you to arrange a donation drop time and location.

Help a family

Or, you can adopt a family through The Centers.

The Cleveland nonprofit reaches about 20,000 people a year across all its agencies.

You can drop off donations or shop online. They have a list of their 10 most requested items, which includes coats of all sizes, baby and toddler clothing, educational toys, headphones and bedding.

The Centers is also looking for people to help sort all the gifts.

The Christmas Fair

Another option while helping out this holiday season is to contribute to the Christmas Fair at Laura's Home.

The crisis center provided safe shelter and care to more than 300 women and nearly 250 children this past year.

They are currently collecting new, unwrapped toys and other gifts for the families to choose from at Laura’s Home. They are also collecting items for the men they serve at Crossroads.

Volunteer

Or how about giving your time and volunteering? A holiday festival in University Circle needs helpers, and so does the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad’s North Pole Adventure.

Plus, there are lots of kitchens and food distribution events that could really use some extra hands for a few hours.

For more information, contact the Greater Cleveland Volunteers to sign up for these opportunities and more at 216-391-9500 extension 2123, or email ndzurnak@greaterclevelandvolunteers.org.

