'We all have to learn to live together': Coyotes spotted roaming around Parma

PARMA, Ohio — While it may seem unusual, authorities said seeing a coyote in Parma is not uncommon. Still, Parma Police remind people to be vigilant, as they have noted that these natural predators often appear in wooded areas.

“These look like small German shepherds,” said Phil Giordano, a Parma resident.

News 5 asked Giordano if it’s easy to mistake coyotes after he said they look like German shepherds. He told us it is. But he said he’s not surprised to see coyotes once he realizes it is them.

“I seen two the other day going from this side street to the other,” said Giordano.

Giordano lives in front of a wooded area and owns two dogs. Yet, he said he’s not concerned.

“They’re just animals,” said Giordano.

Meanwhile, Jaymee Ellis said it is a bit nerve-wrecking, especially since she often runs throughout the neighborhood with her dog.

“I’m not too sure how to handle it either,” said Ellis.

Out of the nine calls Parma Police have received this year, Public Information Officer Scott Traxler said he has not heard of any coyote attacks on people and their pets or signs of aggression.

“It doesn’t make me stop doing what I need to do,” said Ellis.

Still, Traxler reminds people to be on alert since only nine calls came in last year.

“The only time we would really respond to a call about a coyote if is if it were an emergency and an active show of aggression by the coyote,” said Traxler.

If you need to scare the predator away, Traxler recommends making yourself appear larger by putting your arms up, carrying a whistle or wildlife spray and making noises rather than running or turning your back on the coyote.

For pet owners, he advises keeping your animals on a leash, regardless of their size, and to consider buying a predator-safe vest to make it hard for the coyote to bite them.

Watch more about how to protect your pets:

How to keep your furry friends safe from coyotes

RELATED: How to keep your furry friends safe from coyotes

He also suggests keeping your yard clean, picking up fallen fruit from trees and adding additional protection for fencing.

“You know, it’s a situation where we all have to learn to live together,” said Traxler.

I asked Traxler when coyotes seem to appear, and he said you can expect to see them year-round.