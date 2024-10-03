'We belong here': Latina-owned businesses in NE Ohio keeping their culture alive

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — Owning a business is a huge commitment. Owning a business as a Latina —described as a step forward.

Lizandra Gonzalez owns Vital Pilates in Lakewood. The business has been open for about a month.

“I knew I wanted to open a pilates studio but also not just stop there. [I wanted to] give people more wellness options than just coming in for a workout like offering different wellness products, different wellness snacks and beverages,” Gonzalez explained. “It's been a crazy roller coaster, but in the best way and we've gotten to meet so many different people.”

Gonzalez said she never thought owning her own business was attainable, “especially coming from the background I had.”

“I set my mind to it. I come from a family of strong Latina women and I worked really hard at it. And now here I am with my own body studio and it just shows the hard work and dedication,” she added.

Gonzalez is a New Jersey native, but her roots run south.

She comes from a Puerto Rican background and says she even lived in Puerto Rico for a few years.

“Representation to me is so important. The idea that I could be a part of [the] representation to the Latino community, that it’s possible to be a business owner, that's something that means the world to me,” Gonzalez said.

From the architecture to the products for sale and even the bathroom wall, Vital Pilates is sculpted to have subtle hints of Hispanic culture.

“There's so much beauty in the Latina culture. To see it in a light where they can experience that beauty, that’s important to me,” Gonzalez noted. “It symbolizes my family, my ancestry, my blood, my roots, where I come from. Being able to celebrate that and taking that time because we always get lost in the hustle and bustle of everyday life, but taking that time to take a step back and acknowledge my culture and be proud of where I'm from, that means everything.”

Also echoing the same is Noelia Royster. She owns a mobile spray tanning business called Noelia’s Mobile Spray Tans.

Royster has owned her business since 2019.

She was first tanning in bed and then saw an infomercial about a mobile spray tan business. After getting a spray tan, she thought she could easily do the same for others, and that’s where the idea for her business grew.

“Society needs to know that one, we’re here and two, we belong here. We can be part of any company, any type of business whether it’s the beauty industry, whether it’s in television. No matter what it is, we can be part of that community and we have something to share,” Royster stated. “I love Cleveland, and I love being part of the Latino community. I'm very proud of that. And I love being able to bring something new to the community.”

Royster is Cleveland-born and raised. Her parents met on the east side of Cleveland.

“Both of my parents are from Puerto Rico. Growing up in the community I grew up in was very diverse. I feel very blessed to have been able to grow up in the neighborhood I grew up in. I'm very proud that my parents instilled in us to be proud of who we are. We have a rich culture that is filled with good history. We've contributed to this country and we're just very proud people,” Royster said.

Royster incorporates Hispanic culture into her business by using two Latina-curated spray tan solutions.

“If you're someone that needs a spray tan but doesn't want all the chemicals that come along with it, that's perfect,” she explained.

The spray tan from that solution then develops 24 to 48 hours later.

Royster said that Being a business owner and supporting other Latina businesses embodies Hispanic Heritage Month.

“To me, [Hispanic Heritage Month] means family. It means pride and it means being a part of the American community. We are here and we belong here and I feel that celebrating the Hispanic History Month is not just going out and eating certain foods. It's actually learning and taking the time to learn our history and learning that we have contributed to this country and that we have done a lot,” Royster said.

Both Royster and Gonzalez said owning a business is possible, especially as a Latina.

“I would love to see more Latino business owners. If there's any doubt that they can do something like this or open up their own business, get rid of those doubts. Be proud of where you come from. In fact, use that as fuel to get you further,” Gonzalez said.

Hispanic Heritage Month runs through Oct. 15.