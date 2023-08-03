'We don’t deserve this:' Tenant upset with living conditions Kappa House Plaza

CLEVELAND — Boxes are filling Jacqueline Locklear’s apartment at the Kappa House Plaza right down the street from Shaker Square.

“I mean six years, man,” Locklear said. “I’m 68 years old. I don’t need to be going through this.”

Locklear said her frustrations started because of water damage in her apartment. She said there has been water damage in her bathroom for three years.

Locklear showed News 5 pictures of the problems she said she’s been experiencing since August of 2021.

Locklear told News 5 she’s had several contractors come out to do repairs, but she said the same issues keep reappearing.

“Instead of them going up into the walls and stuff to see where the water is coming from, they won’t do that,” Locklear said.

Locklear has been living at the Kappa House Plaza for the last six years.

In the beginning, she said it was very family oriented. But now, she said things have changed, and she can’t call this place home for much longer.

Locklear told News 5 her reasoning is that she suffers from COPD, asthma and other respiratory issues, and she said she fears her health is at risk.

“This could kill me,” Locklear said.

News 5’s Remi Murrey emailed Capital Realty Group, who owns Kappa House Plaza, just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday to see how they plan to handle this situation.

They didn’t respond, so News 5’s Remi Murrey went to their office during normal business hours, but no one was there.

“They should understand if that’s going on like that. There’s some water issues, and they need to deal with it,” Locklear said.

As Locklear packs her belongings, she said she’s heartbroken at the outcome of the situation.

“I feel hurt. I’m disappointed. I’m angry. All of the above,” Locklear said.

But she said she hopes her plea will hopefully make conditions better for those who remain living here.

“I feel like they need to do something about this,” Locklear said. “People on oxygen. They don’t need to inhale anything like this. Neither do I. We don’t deserve this.”

