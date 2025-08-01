$1.3 million beacon of hope taking shape in south Lorain

LORAIN, Ohio — What's in a park?

For most people it’s fun, exercise and a childlike sense of freedom, but for a new development in Lorain, it’s a symbol of revitalization. Raise Up, formerly Lorain Metropolitan Housing Authority, is trying to change perception and in turn build a better future.

“Housing is where jobs live and we believe that,” said Chief Executive Officer of Raise Up, Judy Carlin.“Not only do we want to have more jobs living here in south Lorain, we want to see south Lorain grow.”

What’s in front of this public housing agency is a tall task. With input from residents and neighbors, leaders came up with the Southside Gateway Community Plan. The first step is a park with amenities, like a stage, flex space, garden and playground at Southside Gardens, which is at the corner of East 30th Street and Vine Avenue.

It’s a $1.3 million project that has faced some challenges.

“The original plan, we were going to use shipping containers, that become prohibitive,” said Carlin.

During construction, workers discovered that the foundation of a former building remained on the site, necessitating some adjustments to the park's layout.

Michael Harris

“We have not had significant delays because of supply chain issues but there have been things that we’ve had to adapt to in the process,” she said.

The ultimate goal is to create new, mixed-income housing throughout South Lorain, which could drive businesses and essential services to set up shop in the neighborhood that leaders say has lacked investment.

For Raise Up, this park is a beacon of hope.

“The individuals here, that live here now, know we’re not playing around, we really are going to do what we’re saying we’re going to do,” said Community Engagement Coordinator Josue Soto. “This is just the beginning, hopefully, of revitalization for South Lorain. The park is slated to be finished by the end of August, and there will be a community celebration.

Private and public money were used for this phase of the project, which includes a grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Raise Up plans to apply for another HUD grant to assist with the continuation of the long-term vision for this neighborhood.

Michael Harris