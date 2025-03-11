This man is on a mission to clean up East Cleveland, 1 piece of trash at a time

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — One man is determined to be the change he wants to see in East Cleveland. David Webb heard some concerns from his community about a road piled with junk near Mayfair and Manhattan avenues. On Monday afternoon, he was out there with his son to clean up the mess. Given our first meeting with Webb, this is not surprising.

When we first met him back in September of 2024, he was volunteering his time to clean up after a violent weekend left the streets full of litter and debris.

'This shouldn’t happen:' at least 6 injured in 3 shootings after Shaw High School reunion

Webb told News 5 that parents and students are worried about the trash piling up along a road kids walk to get to nearby Mayfair Elementary School. He started cleaning up with his son to help, and he expects more community members to hear the call.

"If everybody do a little bit, just a little bit, we'll have a better place to live," he told us. We saw him dragging trash and debris off the roadside and loading up a truck to haul it all away.

Webb said he'll keep going out to clean up this mess until the job is done.

Sydney Martin Trash is piled up along the roadside near Mayfair Ave & Manhattan Ave in East Cleveland

"We gonna get this trash up here, we gonna weed-eat some of this down, and we gonna try to go all the way down as far as we can go, you know? It's gonna take a couple of days, but we want to get it to at least where it's livable."

News 5 left a message at the office of interim East Cleveland Mayor Sandra Morgan. We haven't heard back yet.