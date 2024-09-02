Shooting at reunion near Shaw High School sends multiple victims to hospital

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — East Cleveland Police are investigating a shooting on Euclid Ave. that sent multiple people to the hospital. Investigators told News 5 the shooting happened around 2 a.m. Monday during a Shaw High School reunion.

All victims were transported to University Hospitals for treatment. How many victims and the condition of their injuries is unknown at this time.

East Cleveland City Council President, Twon Billings, said the Shaw High School Reunion is a weekend-long event that brings together graduations and community members of all ages. He is devastated that what was supposed to be a happy event, turned violent. Billings believes the police shortage affected the events that transpired Monday morning.

"You have to have a presence out here,” said Billings. “When you got thousands of people traveling through the city and there's no enforcement here. We only got a few officers. We had to rely on mutual aid, which you see Cleveland Heights, University Heights and various of different ambulances and fire departments. It’s a tragic shame all the people that were shot. Hopefully, the God that, you know, these people make it."

Billings went on to say East Cleveland leaders need to make combating gun violence a priority to see change in the community.

“We already having problems with our budget,” Billings added. “We have problems with trying to locate, police officers to come and work for us. We have already concerns not less to be having this type of, you know, activity.

Billings also told News 5 this Labor Day weekend was violent for the city of East Cleveland with another person getting shot at a Shaw High School reunion event Sunday.

In 2022, News 5 previously reported on another shooting in East Cleveland on Labor Day outside a bar that featured some alumni of Shaw High School. East Cleveland police said one person was killed and at least 10 were injured in the 2022 shooting.

We will update this story when we learn more information.