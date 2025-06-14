10th Annual Sophia's Smile 5K helps families honor children who've passed away suddenly

MEDINA — On Saturday morning, more than 150 runners and walkers participated in the 10th Annual Sophia's Smile 5K and one-mile walk at Buckeye Woods Park in Medina.

Damon Maloney Sophia's Smile 5K has helped several dozen families in Northeast Ohio and out-of-state.

The event honors two-year-old Sophia Miller, who passed away in 2012 after being accidentally struck by a vehicle.

As I reported earlier this month, Sophia's family established the nonprofit to support other grieving families who have suddenly lost a child by helping them purchase a headstone of their choosing to honor their memory.

During that interview, Alicia Hornbeck, Sophia's mother, remembered her youngest child as a girl who made everyone smile.

“Sophia was just the light to everything,” Hornbeck said. “So much, just love. She was persnickety. She was feisty. She was fearless. She wanted to be exactly like her four brothers."

Damon Maloney Participants received a special anniversary edition medal.

For more information, visit the nonprofit's Facebook page.