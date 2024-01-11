30-inch water main break in Cleveland likely won't be fully resolved until end of January

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Water told News 5 that repairs and street restoration related to a 30-inch water main break, that occurred Nov. 17, 2023, at E. 136th St. and Harvard Ave. likely won't be resolved until the end of January.

Thursday, News 5 received the following statement:

We’re currently waiting on delivery of parts that had to be special ordered and custom fabricated due to the size of the main (30”). We expect to receive these in the next few days and repairs should be complete a few days after that. Street restoration will follow.

Cleveland Water

A portion of E. 136th St. remains blocked due to work that needs to be completed. Cleveland Water said customers have not experienced water disruptions due to its experienced hydraulics team being able to redirect water.

Hattie Wynn lives less than a half block from the water main break. She said she had feet of water in her basement that damaged applicances, antiques and other items that carried memories of her parents.

"It's just hard to explain how I felt to see them take my stuff out the door and and throw it in the trash," Wynn said.

Thursday, she had a damage restoration company back to her home to do another run through.

So far, the City of Cleveland said it has received six damage claims through the Law Department from people hoping to reclaim some of their financial losses. The claims process can take up to 90 days.

Wynn said she plans to file a claim with the city soon and is still collecting documentation.

Dana Solomon also lives near the water main break and plans to file a claim with the city. She said she had five feet of water in her basement.

"Everything had like the sludgy film on it. So everything had to be thrown away," Solomon said.

Residents said, and the city admits, there was a small leak that was being assessed in the area weeks before the water main break.

Wynn said the situation should be a lesson for the city.

"Why are you waiting until it explodes like a volcano?" Wynn said.