60-year-old Painesville nonprofit finally finds new venue after forced to relocate

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — It’s a miracle.

The Hope Chest of Lake County, a nonprofit aimed at helping those in need, has found its new home.

The Hope Chest has resided inside the Victoria Place Building for 13 years but was forced to move as the City of Painesville began revitalizing the downtown area.

Downtown Painesville makeover forces 60-year-old nonprofit to relocate

RELATED: Downtown Painesville makeover forces 60-year-old nonprofit to relocate

City of Painesville City Manager Doug Lewis told me in September 2024 that the city is investing more than $100 million within the city.

$25 million of that is allocated toward the Lake Erie College building. Another $4 million went towards road improvements.

A big project the city has been lending a hand in is the Victoria Place Building.

The City of Painesville purchased the property in June 2023, according to the Lake County Auditor. Property ownership was then transferred to “Vic Place LLC” shortly after.

Approximately $25 million will be invested in revamping the Victoria Place Building.

“They'd like to do 78-at-rate apartments, 40,000 square foot of new office space which is upgraded office space in the city,” Lewis stated. “We found there's a real need for that as well as restaurants within the building.”

Lewis explained the need for improvements and modernization came from office space users unable to find adequate office space within Painesville.

With the downtown makeover it left the Hope Chest of Lake County struggling to find a new venue.

“[The Victoria Place Building] just [doesn’t] have any more space. The other people that are downstairs right now they've really taken up everything, and we're looking for a large amount of space. We thought it wouldn't be a problem. We really thought there would be enough storefront or warehouse space or something that we would be able to move fairly easily to. But we've already been looking for a year, and nothing's been available. We need to be close to our clients,” the Hope Chest of Lake County President, Jan Milazzotto, said in September.

The Hope Chest needed to be fully moved out by Jan. 31, according to Milazzotto.

Milazzotto explained how she has always kept the faith they’d find a new space to call their own, but how long it was taking chipped away at that.

“All of a sudden in October it was like everything started to fall into place,” she added.

Two rooms at 1400 Mentor Avenue in Painesville opened up, and the Hope Chest secured it.

“We had anonymous donors actually pay for some of the redoing of the store. We were able to get it painted. We got new lighting. We had an opening between the two units come through and then we had someone donate their services for moving. I'm telling you that was a godsend,” Milazzotto shared.

The Hope Chest has been out of commission since January 9, which Milazzotto said has taken a toll on their clients. But it will be open on Feb. 3.

Store hours will consist of Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Donations will be accepted Monday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to noon.

“We do a lot of our clients working through job and family services. They make their appointments through there or another agency that works with us,” Milazzotto said.

Those families are able to shop at the Hope Chest for free.

The organization offers all sorts of clothing, linens, blankets, toiletries, toys and games, small appliances like a coffee maker, and more.

“We planned a three week break so that we could have enough time to get everything together,” Milazzotto stated.

With less than a week until the grand opening, Milazzotto said there are a few final touches left to complete, such as setting up the Hope Chest’s workroom for volunteers.

“I think it's perfect for our clients. I think it's perfect for our volunteers,” Milazzotto said.

She’s hopeful the new venue will be the Hope Chest’s permanent home moving forward.