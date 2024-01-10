A decade later, the shooting death of a Cleveland Clinic worker remains a mystery

CLEVELAND — Jan. 11, 2024 marks 10 years since a Cleveland Clinic worker waiting for a bus to get to his job was shot and killed.

“It is extremely frustrating, but we haven’t given up hope,” said Tanesha Moss, Stephen Halton Junior’s sister.

For 10 years, Moss and her family have been hoping and praying for answers.

“I can tell you exactly what happened on January 11, 2014,” said Moss. It’s the day her only sibling was killed.

“From our understanding, it was a random robbery at the bus stop,” Moss said.

The 30-year-old was called to work early. He was an anesthesia technician and was called in to help with a liver transplant at 6 a.m. He left home at about 4 a.m. and headed to the bus stop.

“All that we know is that he went to the bus stop and that he was robbed, and he was shot, and he died at the scene,” said Moss. When the killer robbed and shot Halton to death, they robbed his family, too, of the memories that were yet to be made.

“There is no moment that’s happy anymore — as happy as it would have been — because of this impact,” Moss said.

Halton was a son, brother, husband, and father.

“He had two children who were five and three at the time he was murdered who are now 15 and 13, who have gone 10 years without their dad,” said Moss.

Halton's younger sister is now on a mission to keep her brother’s story alive, to help catch his killer and to answer a question she said her nephew asked her shortly after he was killed.

“He was five, and he said, 'Who killed my daddy?' I said, 'I don’t know. I don’t know Skylar. I don’t know.' He said, 'But he was my dad, he was a good dad, and it makes me mad.' He said, 'I want to know who did it.' So that kind of became my mission, to say I want to answer that,” Moss said.

BCI is now handling this investigation. Crime Stoppers and the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office are continuing to offer a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the person or people responsible for Halton’s death.