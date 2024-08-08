A decade of PRE4CLE: More children than ever enrolled in high-quality preschool in Cleveland

More children than ever are enrolled in high-quality preschools in Cleveland.

That was one of the goals set by PRE4CLE when it formed a decade ago this year.

Some of the first students impacted by the program are now in middle and high school. News 5 Anchor Katie Ussin is following through on the successes and challenges in preparing one of our most precious populations for the future.

Wonders, possibilities, and dreams fill the books at the Shaker Heights Library and the young minds of those reading the stories while writing their own, like Avanni Baskin, 5.

"What makes me happy is my family," said Avanni. "And school and kindergarten."

Avanni proudly showed her reading skills by flipping through a book about kindergarten and all things, which is why she is so excited to start this upcoming school year.

Kindergarten is the next chapter in Avanni's story, and her mom, Quiana, says she's ready.

"She makes me excited because she talks about it all the time," said Quiana Baskin.

Avanni is just like her big sister.

Katie first met Quiana and her oldest daughter, Amiyah, back in 2017. PRE4CLE aims to get more kids into preschool.

At that time, Amiyah was five and going into kindergarten, and Quiana told Katie about an organization called PRE4CLE that helped her pick the right preschool.

"Time flies by way too fast," said Quiana, saying that it had been seven years since she and Katie last met.

Amiyah is now 12 and starting 7th grade.

Katie reached out to the family as she's following through on the 10-year anniversary of PRE4CLE, a public-private partnership designed to increase the availability of high-quality preschool in Cleveland.

"Those two years of three and four, if they can be in a high-quality learning environment, we're going to set them on a path to success for the rest of their life," said Katie Kelly, executive director of PRE4CLE.

Kelly says over the past decade, they've seen huge growth:



71 high-quality preschools in 2014 compared to 238 today.

74% of all enrolled Cleveland preschoolers are now in a high-quality program.

They score about 20% better in kindergarten readiness.

"We know that these programs are making a big difference," said Kelly. "We are hearing that from kindergarten teachers in those classrooms saying, 'I can see who went to preschool. They are ready. They are excited to be in these classrooms, and they're ready to learn.'"

But the work is not done.

Progress still needs to be made in getting more children enrolled in high-quality preschool, building up the early childhood education workforce, and increasing affordability.

"That's what makes the village; if we all pull together and help and support," said LuAnne Peters, executive director of the early childhood learning center at Lexington Bell Community Center.

Grants from PRE4CLE helped improve the space at the Lexington Bell Early Learning Center.

"How do we change our child's trajectory if we don't start right now," asked Peters.

Studies show a high degree of predictability between how children do on the kindergarten readiness assessment and the third-grade reading exam.

Seven years ago, Quiana said of Amiyah: "I just hope that she grows into the beautiful young lady that I'm seeing already, and I just hope that continues to blossom."

She said that is absolutely happening today.

"She is spectacular," smiled Quiana.

While Amiyah now prefers TikTok to singing the ABCs as she heads into junior high, she still loves learning.

"My favorite subject is science," said Amiyah.

Quiana says preschool has been critical for preparing both of her daughters for success.

"That's really the building blocks that you need," she said.

Wonders, possibilities, and dreams grow on strong foundations.

Friday, Aug. 9, is PRE4CLE's Preschool Palooza. It is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Children's Museum of Cleveland.

There will be games and giveaways, and they'll help you find the right high-quality preschool for your child.