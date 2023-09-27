'A generous, nice guy' — 47-year-old patient dies after Jeep causes ambulance to flip; friend still in shock

HUNTSBURG TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A family is grieving tonight and two EMTs are recovering after a Jeep crashed into an ambulance in Huntsburg Township at the intersection of U.S. 528 and Chardon Windsor Rd. Tuesday. Investigators said the person driving, 36-year-old Jason Slepsky, failed to yield, hitting the ambulance and causing it to flip 3 times. Slepsky is now charged with three felonies, including vehicular homicide.

Ray Vivolo is still processing the sudden death of his friend, 47-year-old William Maley Jr. Vivolo often referred to Maley as Bill.

“I am just shocked because he was just here Friday,” said Vivolo. “We were just together Friday.”

Vivolo said Maley often came over to hang out, cook over a fire, and talk about hunting.

"Bill was kind of dry, quick with the jokes, but a generous guy, nice guy," Vivolo added.

Shaun Beuhner, EMS chief for the South-Central Ambulance District, said his entire team is upset. Not only did two of their EMTs get badly injured in the accident, but a patient in non-life-threatening condition died while in their care.

“We are heartbroken,” said Beuhner. “We want to help people. So, for that to happen, there are no words that can be expressed.”

The SCAD EMT who was driving the ambulance walked away with minor injuries. But 26-year-old Jesse Sopko, who was in the back helping Maley, is still undergoing surgeries. Sopko is now in stable but critical condition. He has injuries to his arms, legs and ribs.

“He has a long road ahead of him,” Beuhner added. “He's going to have some rehab and things to go through, but we are going to be by his side.”

Beuhner stresses safety on the roadways. He asks drivers to stay vigilant whether sirens and lights are on or off.

“Be aware that someone's family member is in there, whether it be the EMTs and paramedics or the patient,” said Beuhner. “We are trying to help people and help them get to where they need to be.”

Healing is the hope moving forward for all the families, coworkers and friends impacted.

“It’s the brevity of life I guess, it’s like something out of a movie," said Vivolo.