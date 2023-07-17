Afro Hair Summit brings the science of textured hair to professionals and students

CLEVELAND — News 5 is committed to following through on the stories you care about. Earlier this month, News 5 Anchor Courtney Gousman told you about Crown Day, a nationwide celebration of natural hair.

We first met Ladosha Wright when she was hosting workshops to teach her community how to love and embrace their natural texture. When we visited the cosmetologist at Reverence Design Team in Cleveland Heights, we learned she’s taking her journey to the next level.

She brought the Afro Hair Summit to Cleveland, with a weekend packed with educational events. It all culminated Monday with an Afro Cosmetology Education session at the Wolstein Center Research Building. Hair care professionals, students, cosmetologists, barbers, and dermatologists all came together with the shared mission of better understanding Afro hair and how to care for it. Wright told News 5 education in this area has been really lacking until now.

“We’re primarily getting our education from one or two books, and that education is mostly centered around, you know, moving the hair from curly to straight,” Wright said.

Wright said despite her experience in this field and her passion for the topic, she still learned a few new things at the Summit. She called the experience “mind-blowing.”