Air quality tests conducted at Cleveland elementary school following flooding, mold concerns

CLEVELAND — A series of air quality tests were conducted at the Newton D. Baker School of Arts on Cleveland’s west side due to ongoing problems with its roof, recent flooding, and concerns about mold.

In late March, News 5 reported that the Cleveland Metropolitan School District recommended the elementary school close after this school year because of what the district described as “ongoing facility challenges.”

CMSD recommends closing Newton D. Baker School of Art

RELATED: Cleveland Metropolitan School District recommends closing Newton D. Baker School of Arts

The district’s board of education is expected to vote on the school's future at its work session on April 15. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Garrett Morgan High School campus.

Just last week, I spoke to teachers, parents, and students who organized a rally urging the district to keep kids and teachers together if the building is ultimately forced to close.

Parents, teachers rally to save Cleveland school after recommendation to close it

On Monday, the Cleveland Teachers Union provided several photographs illustrating the extent of the ongoing roof issues. The images show large trash bins collecting water in hallways, stained ceiling tiles, and areas of suspected mold.

Cleveland Teachers Union The Cleveland Teachers Union provided several photos taken inside Newton D. Baker School of Arts showing the extent of ongoing roof issues that have led to flooding and mold concerns.

Shari Obrenski, president of the Cleveland Teachers Union, told me she asked the district for air testing in late February. However, emails shared by the union indicate that an outside company didn’t start the project until about two weeks ago, during students’ spring break.

CMSD confirmed it recently sent a letter to staff and families stating, “As part of an ongoing safety assessment, we have hired GETCO environmental specialists to conduct a series of air quality tests, treat any conditions identified, and make recommendations regarding appropriate safety measures.”

News 5 Cleveland Copy of a letter CMSD sent to staff and families of Newton D. Baker School of Arts regarding recent air quality tests.

The letter also states, “Out of an abundance of caution, we are going above and beyond our usual practices. Over the weekend, all affected surfaces were treated with a bleach solution, scrubbed thoroughly, and treated with a moldicide.”

The district added that it is following GETCO’s recommendations and continuing to restrict access to one classroom, a media room, and the cafeteria while testing and cleaning efforts continue. Students will receive grab-and-go breakfasts and bagged lunches until the cafeteria is cleared for use.

Jon Benedict, a communications officer with CMSD, said via email that the ongoing work "is exactly the same process we’ve used in the past when dealing with environmental issues like these."

He added, "The roofing company and our custodial staff have been working every day to ensure that any leaks have ceased. In partnership with GETCO they have worked to make sure the school is clean, dry, and ready for education assessing air quality throughout. While GETCO are experts in a wide range of environmental remediation, in this case asbestos is not an issue we’re facing at NDB. Very simply, we are cleaning up from extensive leaks and ensuring that there are no lingering impacts from those over the coming weeks."