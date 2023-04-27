Akron Citizens' Police Oversight Board agrees to allow outside community members on subcommittees

AKRON, Ohio — Many in Akron have been calling for more police accountability and transparency following the deadly police shooting of Jayland Walker. On Wednesday, the city’s new Citizens’ Police Oversight Board held its first meeting since a special grand jury declined to charge the officers involved.

“We take our responsibility very, very seriously to be in these seats and in these roles,” Board chair Boyd Kemp told News 5 following the meeting.

In November, voters approved Issue 10 to establish the Citizens’ Police Oversight Board and hire a full-time independent police auditor. Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan chose 3 of the board members and City Council chose the remaining six members.

The appointments were supposed to be made by Feb. 27, but the city missed the deadline by more than a month. Because of the delay, Wednesday marked the board’s second-ever meeting. It consisted largely of preliminary planning and organizational measures.

“There’s a lot of gaps to fill here in the city of Akron and I think this board can be effective, but we need to get boots on the ground. And I very much look forward to the board taking more action,” said Fran Wilson, a city council candidate and one of only several non-board members present Wednesday.

Only two people spoke during a public comment period. One woman raised concerns about a lack of public outreach before the meeting.

“I only knew this was happening tonight because it was on social media. So I think we need to do better about letting our citizens know that you’re here,” she said.

A man criticized the police response to protests in recent weeks and the treatment of arrestees, who he said have been transferred to other counties.

“This is a huge issue in international human rights. The sorts of things we see in fascist regimes is happening in our beloved hometown of Akron, Ohio,” he said.

The Akron Police Department has previously said it used pepper spray and gas canisters to disperse a crowd unlawfully blocking traffic. Friday, the City of Akron and the Akron Bail Fund came to an agreement in a joint stipulated order that restricts the city and its police force from "using non-lethal force on non-violent protesters."

RELATED: Akron agrees to restrict use of nonlethal force against nonviolent protesters

Also on Wednesday, the Citizens’ Police Oversight Board recommended any police complaints be filed with the independent police auditor for review. The board spent much of its meeting discussing the creation of subcommittees to focus on various aspects like public outreach, governing, finance, human resources and employment.

Part of the governing subcommittee’s goal will be to examine the charter to determine the board’s specific responsibilities and power.

Board members also approved allowing outside community members to join the subcommittees. It was a move applauded by some.

“We need to bring the most effective community members to the table. And my hope is these committees will embody that accountability structure and inclusivity,” Wilson said.

Boyd added, “We believe it’s going to help that community voice to happen and to be a part. But also, it’s us building relationships within the police department, within our city to make those recommendations and have some positive discourse about it.”

The board chair said each one of the members remains committed to creating change in Akron, but he cautioned it will likely be a lengthy process.

"There are going to be some things that we're going to make recommendations on, as far as changes in policy. But it's also going to be a thing where we'll have to say, 'This is something we need to preserve from our police department that they do really well,'" Boyd said. “I know it’s not something people want to hear, but just to remain patient. I think we’re remaining patient as a board.”

The board plans to initially meet every Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Akron City Council Chambers. The meetings will also stream live on the city’s YouTube channel.