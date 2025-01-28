Akron City Council passes legislation recognizing Jazmir Tucker's death

AKRON, Ohio — It’s now been two months since Akron Police killed 15-year-old Jazmir Tucker, and his death is still a big talking point at City Council meetings.

According to the Akron Police Department, a pair of patrol officers were parked in their marked cruiser at East Avenue and Vernon Odom Boulevard on Thanksgiving night when they heard gunshots nearby and exited their patrol car.

Body camera footage shows a five-year veteran officer running towards the outside of Miller South School for the Visual and Performing Arts, where they encountered Tucker and fatally shot him.

Akron City Council is now taking a legislative approach to “formally recognizing” what happened to Tucker.

Two weeks ago, Akron Councilman-At-Large Eric Garrett Sr. proposed a Resolution centered around Tucker.

The Resolution reads, “City Council recognizes the pain, suffering, and grief of the family of Jazmir Tucker.”

It further urged the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (OBCI) and the City Administration to “act as expeditiously as possible in investigating the incidents surrounding Jazmir’s death.” Additionally, it urged the City Administration to conduct a comprehensive review of police use of force policies.

The legislation also claimed the officer accused of killing Tucker, Davon Fields, has been involved in a previous fatal shooting. Additionally, it stated Fields failed to activate his body-worn camera, for which he was previously corrected and counseled, making it his second time doing so.

The Resolution is declared an emergency measure.

Since the proposal’s debut, Akron’s Rules Committee tweaked the language.

It no longer addresses the officer involved in Jazmir’s death, nor does it ask that City Administration and OBCI investigate.

The amended proposal only includes statements regarding the death of Tucker, a quote from Martin Luther King Jr., council’s recognition of the grief Tucker’s family has endured, and the commitment to “ensuring public trust, accountability, and justice in its law enforcement practices.”

I asked Garrett for an interview Monday night, but he declined, sent a statement and briefly spoke with me over the phone instead.

When asked about the change in language, Garrett said some council members were “reluctant" to support legislation with the original statements regarding Fields, so he “watered down” the proposal. He explained that memorializing Tucker was more important than accountability in this instance.

The updated Resolution passed unanimously Monday night.

The resolution serves as a formal acknowledgment by the Akron City Council of Jazmir Tucker’s passing and the profound impact it has had on his family and our community. While council members and the community have recognized the tragedy informally, this resolution is an official act that memorializes and validates the significance of his life and loss within the public record. City of Akron Councilman-At-Large Eric Garrett Sr.

Garrett also explained how meaningful of a first step the passage of this legislation is.

“While nothing can ever bring Jazmir back, this resolution demonstrates that we hear their pain, see their struggles, and stand in solidarity with them. I am deeply grateful for the support of my fellow council members. Moving forward, I hope this moment can spark meaningful change here in Akron. To me, this resolution represents both a first and second step in addressing the concerns of our community and ensuring no family feels unheard,” Garrett said in a statement Monday.

Garrett is hopeful this legislation will serve as a foundation for further action.

Another item on the City Council’s agenda Monday night was an ordinance that would allow the Mayor to hire an outside law firm to review Akron’s use of force policy. Although it’s set for a third reading, it was not heard once again.

