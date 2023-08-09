Akron Police release video in case of woman attacked by kids at bus stop, seeking to identify subjects

The Akron Police Department hopes new surveillance video released Wednesday will help the public identify a group of children who are "persons of interest" in a case involving a woman brutally beaten at a bus stop earlier over the weekend.

It was the third such attack by a group of kids this month.

News 5's Bob Jones spoke to the 52-year-old woman on Monday.

“My face is swollen, the right side — I can barely see out of my eye,” Tracy, the victim, told News 5. “I have a fracture on my nose that I’m supposed to go back and see an ENT (ear, nose and throat) doctor in a week. And I have a concussion."

According to authorities, the attack happened around 9 p.m. on Aug. 5 in the 900 block of Barbara Avenue. A 52-year-old woman told police that she was assaulted and robbed by six to eight children between the ages of 12 to 15 years old.

It happened after she stepped off the bus near S. Arlington Street and Barbara Avenue. Authorities said the woman told officers that the kids started harassing her and then punched and kicked her. The group stole her phone and purse and then ran off.

After the attack, the woman was taken to Summa Health Akron City Hospital to be treated for face and wrist injuries.

Anyone with information about the identities of the children pictured is asked to contact the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS.